Armenian lawmakers hold important meetings in Washington

Armenian lawmakers had very important meetings with Senator Jack Reed, co-chairs of House Democracy Partnership David Price and Vern Buchanan and Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Eliot Engel, Armenian MP Edmon Marukyan wrote on Facebook.

“We discussed wide range of issues from the Armenian Genocide Resolution 296 up to limiting the financial aid to Azerbaijan,” said Marukyan, leader of Bright Armenia parliamentary group.

http:// https://news.am/eng/news/544861.html

