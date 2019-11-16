Armenian church commemorates the Apostles Andrew and Phillip

Armenian Apostolic church marks the commemorates of the Apostles Andrew and Phillip. Qahana.am reports, that before becoming Christ’s disciple Apostle Andrew has been the disciple of St. John the Baptist. He was the brother of the Apostle Peter and was a fisherman. After the Ascension of the Lord and the Descend of the Holy Spirit Apostle Andrew has preached in Northern Greece and in Scythe.

Apostle Phillip was from the town Bethsaida. Perhaps he also has been the disciple of St. John the Baptist. He has preached in Asia Minor. Apostle Philip has been martyred and crucified in the town Heliople.

