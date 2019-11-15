Senate Armenian Genocide Resolution still stands a chancre to pass, expert says – Public Radio of Armenia

The Armenian Genocide Resolution still has a chance to pass the Senate, political scientist Suren Sargysan says.

In a Facebook post, the political scientist outlines three scenarios of how the bill could be brought to Senate floor.

First, he says, Sen. Lindsey Graham could revoke his “block” under serious public pressure.

“Secondly, Graham could remain alone in the Senate, should the majority of Senators decide to co-sponsor the resolution. In this case, he will feel pressure from his colleagues,” Suren Sargsyan says.

Finally, he notes, that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell could bypass the veto and bring the Resolution for a vote.

“In this case the Senator who blocked the bill can use his right to filibuster and delay the vote by organizing discussions and hearings,” he continues.

The comments come after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) blocked a resolution on Wednesday that would have formally recognized the Ottoman Empire’s genocide against the Armenian people.

