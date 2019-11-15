Saif bin Zayed meets Pope Francis, tours religious, historical landmarks in Vatican

VATICAN, 15th November, 2019 (WAM) — H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, met Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, on the sidelines of his ongoing visit to the Vatican, in the presence of His Eminence Dr. Ahmad el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar Al Sharif.

H.H. Sheikh Saif also met some of the faith leaders and participants in the Interfaith Summit, which commenced on November 14 in the Vatican under the theme “Promoting Digital Child Dignity from Concept to Action (2017-2019).

Sheikh Saif toured the city’s famous and historical landmarks, notably the Vatican Library and the Vatican Museums, which house the finest collections of monuments, paintings, historical objects, manuscripts and artefacts; as well as the St Peter’s Basilica.

The UAE minister and the accompanying delegation toured the various pavilions of the Vatican Museums and galleries, such as the ‘Art Gallery’, the ‘Museum of Contemporary Art’ and the ‘Sculpture Museum’. They also admired the murals and frescos, ornamental motifs, art works inscriptions, murals, intricate church ceilings designs, religious art drawings and rare art collections.

