39th Volume of ‘Haigazian Armenological Review’ Presented in Yerevan

The presentation of the 39th volume of the “Haigazian Armenological Review” was held in the auditorium of Armenia’s National Library, in Yerevan. Those in attendance included the President of Haigazian University Rev. Dr. Paul Haidostian, the Director of the National Library Hrachya Saripegian, Editor-in-chief of “HAR” Dr. Antranig Dakessian, staff of the National Library, friends, guests from Beirut, colleagues, and over 50 researchers as well as contributors to “HAR.”

In his opening remarks, Saripegian welcomed the audience and, referring to the cooperation that already exists between the National Library of Armenia and Haigazian University, stressed the importance of further developing this collaboration, in order to be more productive through joint projects.

Saripegian invited Rev. Dr. Haidostian to the podium to sign the Memorandum of Understanding between the two institutions, which sets the framework for a fruitful partnership.

In his short address, Dr. Dakessian reminded the audience that the “HAR” editorial board has been working towards a broader definition for the field and scope of Armenian Studies. He noted that this shift of policy was further strengthened by the board’s efforts to modernize Armenian Studies. He noted that, at the “doorstep of the 50th anniversary of the first issue of “HAR” (which will coincide with the 40th volume) the board will make special efforts to publish research articles related to the thirty year history of the current Republic of Armenia, alongside other conventional papers.”

The National Library of Armenia and Haigazian University signed a Memorandum of Understanding

Rev. Dr. Haidostian asked, “What ideas, knowledge, language and information would we like to pass on to future researchers?” He added that, “websites and blogs already transfer knowledge to the future generations. However, these have a quality control problem, unlike the academic and conventional journals, which still are credited as trustworthy.” In his concluding remarks, he called for further academic scrutiny.

The Yerevan representative of “HAR,” Dr. Artsvi Bakhchinian, introduced the volume and briefly presented the contents of this 920-page volume, comprised of 50 essays.

Researchers and scholars from North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Republic of Armenia have contributed to this volume. The youngest contributor is a co-author born in 1999, and the eldest was born in 1939.

The event created an opportunity for the contributors to get to know each other and share in this new achievement.

http://asbarez.com/188384/39th-volume-of-haigazian-armenological-review-presented-in-yerevan/

