‘The crazy traditions continue’ – Charles Aznavour’s daughter shares family video

World-famous French-Armenian singer and songwriter Charles Aznavour’s daughter has published a family video featuring her aunt, Aid Aznavour, playing the piano in a warm and cozy home atmosphere.

″And the crazy traditions continue. You have to. And I’m moving Aida singing anything because it feels good,″ reads Seda Anzavour’s public post on Faceook.

The video also features the great crooner’s son, Nicolas Aznavour, with his baby.

The singer’s sole sister, Aida Aznavour, was born in Thessaloniki, Greece in 1923.

