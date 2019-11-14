City Hall all set to bring New Year magic to Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. City Hall is set to make sure that Yerevan doesn’t have a lack of Christmas mood in the upcoming holiday season, with multiple celebrations and events scheduled to take place for 16 days starting December 21st – the day when the National New Year Tree will be lit in the central plaza.

On November 14th, the Cabinet formally tasked the Yerevan City Hall with the organization of the main New Year events.

Some of the most noteworthy events are already known.

A FAIRYTALE CITY will be built in the area of the famed fountains of Republic Square, a Christmas Market will be opened nearby at the Yerevan 2750th Anniversary Park, aka the Shahumyan Park, and most interestingly – for the first time ever a pedestrian overpass will be constructed in Republic Square to link the plaza’s pedestrian section with its central roundabout part known as the “carpet”, which is otherwise inaccessible for pedestrians. It is on this very carpet that the National New Year Tree will be installed, and people will be able to easily and safely cross into the area.

Also, an exhibition of creative Christmas trees will be held in Northern Avenue, and much more.

The main event will take place during the New Year night, when Goran Bregovich and his orchestra will perform live, again at Republic Square.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/995187/

