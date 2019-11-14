Armenian Thai boxing champion shot dead in Moscow

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. A three-time world Thai boxing champion, who led an association of Armenian sports federations, Ashot Bolyan, has been shot dead in Moscow, Russian investigators said on Thursday.

The 40-year-old former athlete was killed by an unknown attacker, who fired several shots, including into his head, as the man approached his car in southwestern Moscow.

Investigators are not ruling out that the murder could be linked to Bolyan’s business. “Various theories of the murder are being considered, including the one related to his business activity,” a spokesperson for the Main Investigative Department of the Russian Investigative Committee, Yulia Ivanova, told TASS.

Bolyan is three-time world Thai boxing champion, according to the World Professional Kickboxing Association, and a 17-time champion of various international competitions. He also was a director general of Karat sporting goods retailer.

