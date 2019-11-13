Armenia PM: There is something completely new to say about Karabakh issue

Perceptions of Artsakh and Armenia on the settlement of the Artsakh issue are identical – one hundred percent. This has never been the case. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this at a November 12 meeting with heads of French-Armenian structures in Paris.

According to the Prime Minister, as a result of 1.5 years of activity, the government has achieved success in foreign policy. “A whole new say and content is being formed in the Karabakh issue, which is very directly related to the actual say and content of the Karabakh issue,” he said. “It is surprising to me that the international community, however, has lost the perception of the content of the Karabakh issue, and this is widely presented as a territorial dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

Pashinyan said that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs are already more deeply understanding and accepting Armenia’s position on the Karabakh conflict settlement. “Now the international community understands and understands what we say,” he added.

The Prime Minister also touched upon the Armenian community of France and its importance. “Armenia, as a state, is not only the representative of the people having the passport of the citizen of the Republic of Armenia formally, but also the representative of all Armenians,” he added.

https://news.am/eng/news/544095.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...