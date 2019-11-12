Newspaper: Some American-Armenian businessmen leave hall during Pashinyan’s meeting in Los Angeles

YEREVAN. – Irates newspaper of Armenia writes: It is said that during his visit to Los Angeles [Armenian PM] Nikol Pashinyan did not visit the Armenian Church, which caused not only the local clergy but also the secularists’ deep astonishment and anger. “He is attending a rally, he does not consider it necessary to enter the church,” a Los Angeles representative said at a spiritual council the other day.

By the way, the same person also informed the members of the spiritual council that at Pashinyan’s meeting with businessmen, some American Armenian businessmen left the hall on the grounds that, “He is talking nonsense; he has nothing to say.”

https://news.am/eng/news/543864.html

