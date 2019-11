“Most Armenian Brazilian” Marcos Pizzelli quits national team

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Midfielder Marcos Pizzelli has “ended his career” in the Armenian National Football Team, the Football Federation of Armenia (FFA) said in a news release.

Pizzelli, 35, described as “the most Armenian Brazilian”, started his career at the Armenian national team in 2008.

He played 68 matches and scored 11 goals with Armenia.

The reason of Pizzelli’s departure wasn’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/994878/

