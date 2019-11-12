Armenian Church pays tribute to Great Martyr Demetrios, priest Basilikos

The Armenian Apostolic Church commemorates on Tuesday, November 12, Great Martyr St. Demetrios and St. Basilikos the Priest, Qahana.am reports.

St. Demetrios (Demetrius) was born in Persia. He has lived during the period of reign of the Roman Emperor Constantine the Great. Believing in Christ, he has lived a secluded life in the Monastery on Nisibis, Mesopotamia and then he has moved to the Monastery of Theodosopolis, where he has been ordained as a deacon. Not agreeing with the Archimandrite, who wished to ordain him as a priest and considering himself undeserving of priesthood, Demetrios has gone to live in a cave near the river Euphrates.

When the King Julianos the Betrayer and his army go to fight against the Persians and pass by the cave where the saint lived and where many people had gathered waiting to be healed, the king orders to block the entrance to the cave with large stones. The saint and his two disciples are martyred in the cave. Later the martyrs’ relics are brought out of the cave and buried.

Priest Basilikos (Basil) has been martyred in 362 AD, by the order of the King Julianos the Betrayer. Basilikos blames the king for renouncing Christ. The king orders to cut daily seven pieces from the martyr’s skin. After lasting severe treatments the saint’s body is swabbed by heated metal sticks.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/11/12/Armenian-Church/2195276

