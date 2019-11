Russia’s Lavrov vistis Armenian Genocide Memorial

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan.

Russian minister laid a wreath at the memorial to the victims of the Armenian Genocide and flowers at the eternal flame.

Lavrov is on an official visit to Yerevan. He is expected to hold meetings with the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Armen Sarkissian as well as the Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

https://news.am/eng/news/543704.html

