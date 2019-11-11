KIN International Film Festival kicks off in Yerevan today

The 6th edition of KIN International Women’s Film Festival is opening in Yerevan, Armenia’s capital, on Monday, 11 November.

The festival’s goal is to promote women’s creativity, establish a network between woman filmmakers from different parts of the world and give hand to a better understanding of different cultures and each other. The purpose of the festival is to address through films issues of violence, inequality, discrimination and other problems related to women’s rights and gender problems, the festival’s press service told Panorama.am.

The opening ceremony will take place at AGBU Armenia Hall to be followed by the screening of films in the competition program: “The Role” (directed by Farnoosh Samadi, 12 min, fiction, Iran), “The Bomb” (directed by Dima Hamdan, 20 min, fiction, Germany), “Circuit” (directed by Delia Hess, 9 min, Switzeland Animation), “Romance for French Horn” (directed by Irina Kireeva, 15 min, Russia, fiction) and “Aroma” (directed by Mery Mikaelian 15 min, fiction, Armenia).

This year the competition program includes 65 films from 13 countries in the categories of Short Films competition program for documentary, fiction and animation films under 30 min, Guest Program for feature length and short films, retrospective screenings of films of world-famous woman filmmakers.

Among the international guests of this year’s edition are Founder and Executive Director of the Female Eye Film Festival of Canada Leslie-Ann Coles and scriptwriter Anastasia Goryunova form Russia, who will hold master classes at Yerevan State Institute of Theatre and Cinematography.

The festival program also features a round table discussion on “Women in Film Industry”. The retrospective screenings of the festival are dedicated to memory of Agnes Varda, the late member of the French New Wave and will include the screening of “Cléo from 5 to 7”. Within the frames of the festival the Armenian audience will have the chance to watch the internationally acclaimed German director Margarethe von Trotta’s “Searching for Ingmar Bergman” premiered at Cannes Festival.

The nominations include best film, special mention and diplomas

The festival runs through November 15. Traditionally all screenings are held at AGBU Armenia Hall. Entrance is free.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/11/11/KIN-International-Film-Festival/2194631

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...