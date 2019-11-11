ISIS claims responsibility for murder of Armenian priest in Syria – Public Radio of Armenia

The Islamic State group (ISIS) on Monday claimed responsibility for the gunning down of an Armenian Catholic Priest and his father in the northeast Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, just hours after the shooting took place, Rudaw reports.

ISIS claimed Monday afternoon via its Telegram channels to have killed “two Christian priests” in al-Zir village, in the al-Busayrah sub-district of Deir ez-Zor.

Priest Hovsep Petoyan, head of the Armenian Catholic Church in Qamishli, and his father were killed this morning. The two were attacked by unidentified gunmen as they traveled southbound from Hasaka province to Deir ez-Zor.

