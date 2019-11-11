HayPost issues stamp dedicated to 100th anniversary of first postage stamp of Armenia

On November 11, 2019, a postage stamp dedicated to the theme “Armenian history: 100th anniversary of the first postage stamp of Armenia” has been cancelled and put into circulation by HayPost CJSC in the premises of the National Polytechnic University of Armenia within the framework of the Philatelic Exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the first Armenian postage stamp.

The postage stamp with nominal value of 230 AMD is printed in Cartor printing house in France with a print-run of 40 000 pcs. The author of the stamp’s design is the designer of HayPost CJSC David Dovlatyan, the company said in a press release.

The postage stamp depicts a definitive stamp of the Russian Empire with the nominal value of 1 kop., which served as the first postage stamp for the first Republic of Armenia in 1919. An overprint К. 60. К is done on the postage stamp.

The postage stamp also depicts the seal used in the post at that time as well as the inscriptions FIRST POSTAGE STAMP and 100TH ANNIVERSARY in Armenian and English languages.

The postage stamp was cancelled by the Deputy Minister of High-Technological Industry of Armenia Armen Abroyan, Chief Executive Officer of HayPost CJSC Haik Avagyan and President of the Union of Philatelists of Armenia Hovik Musayelyan.

Date of issue: November 11, 2019

Designer: David Dovlatyan

Printing house: Cartor, France

Size: 40,0 x 30,0 mm

Stamps per sheet: 10 pcs

Print run: 40 000 pcs

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/11/11/HayPost/2194849

