Chaldean Church Holds Three-Day Fast for Peace in Iraq

Louis Raphael Sako, Patriarch of Babylon, Appeals for Peace

From November 11-13, 2019, “the sons and daughters” of the Chaldean Church are called to fast and pray God for the gift of peace and for the return to stability in Iraq, reported Fides News Agency. This was asked by Louis Raphael Sako, Patriarch of Babylon of the Chaldeans, inviting to resort to the spiritual weapons of fasting and prayer to call for an end to the chaos and violence that are bloodying the Country. The Primate of the Chaldean Church has also renewed the appeal to the government and to demonstrators so that all exercise “wisdom and moderation in giving priority to the general interest” of the entire Iraqi people, avoiding to shed innocent blood and to loot or damage public and private goods.

At the moment, at least 320 Iraqis have been killed in clashes between protesters and security forces.

In recent hours, the US administration has intervened on the Iraqi crisis with a statement from the White House spokesman issued by the US Embassy in Baghdad, in which it takes a stand in favor of the demonstrators and shows the way to early elections as a way to try to emerge from the chaos and appease the anti-government protests, which exploded in early October and ended in blood. The US statement, in fact, justifies protests as an understandable reaction to the rise of Iranian influence in Iraq.

https://zenit.org/articles/chaldean-church-holds-three-day-fast-for-peace-in-iraq/

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...