U.S. politicians display hypocrisy on Armenian genocide – analyst

Several sections of the U.S. political sphere, apart from Representative Ilhan Omar, have acted hypocritically regarding Turkey and the Armenian genocide of 1915, New York-based Algemeiner journal wrote on Friday.

Omar had received widespread criticism after abstaining in the Oct. 29 vote by the House of Representatives on a resolution to recognise the events of 1915 as genocide. Omar had called for “academic consensus outside the push and pull of geopolitics” on the matter, echoing Turkey’s stance.

Omar’s stance on the matter contradicts her focus on human rights and the Palestinian people, Algemeiner said.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from northern Syria, which allowed Turkey to launch a military incursion into the region on Oct. 9, and his sympathy for Turkey has led to the Republican Party to take a stand against him, it said. However, the U.S. Senate’s reluctance to take up the House resolution shows that the senators still don’t want a confrontation with Trump.

Democrats did not act when former U.S. President Barack Obama called Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan one of his favourite world leaders, and Obama’s Ambassador to the UN, Samantha Power, did nothing publicly against the deaths in Syria, Algemeiner said.

In order to maintain good relations between Israel and Turkey, the first Muslim-majority country to recognise Israel, Jewish groups did not join the Armenian community’s efforts for recognition of the genocide, Algemeiner said, but Erdoğan’s support for the Palestinian group Hamas and denigration of Israel has led to a change on their approach.

The Ottoman Empire’s order for the exile of its Armenian population resulted in the death of 1.5 million Armenians from 1915 to 1923, when the Republic of Turkey was founded, and the events are acknowledged in general consensus as the first genocide of the 20th century by historians.

Turkey denies the classification and maintains that the deaths were both much lower in number, and occurred as a result of conditions of war and not deliberate actions.

The House of Representatives vote on a resolution to recognise the events as genocide was a first in over 30 years, amidst overwhelming opposition to Turkey’s military actions against Kurds in northern Syria.

