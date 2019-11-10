Levon Aronian Wins Superbet Rapid & Blitz in Bucharest

BUCHAREST — Armenia’s GM Levon Aronian defeated Russia’s Sergey Karjakin on Sunday in a playoff to win the Superbet Rapid & Blitz Grand Chess Tour in Bucharest. With his victory, the Aronian secured a spot in the London playoffs next month.

The first game in the playoff ended in a draw, and then Aronian won the second to take the Superbet Rapid & Blitz trophy home.

This result was highly disappointing for Karjakin. The Russian GM needed a clear victory in Bucharest to overtake Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the overall standings and came incredibly close.

https://massispost.com/2019/11/levon-aronian-wins-superbet-rapid-blitz-in-bucharest/

