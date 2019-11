Top Vatican official visits Armenian Genocide Memorial – Public Radio of Armenia

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States, visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial oday, accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister Avet Adonts.

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher laid a wreath at the Memoril to the Armenian Genocide victims and paid tribute to their memory with a moment of silence.

The Archbishop toured the Armenian Genocide Musuem-Institue accompanied by AGMI Deputy Director Lusine Abrahamyan.

