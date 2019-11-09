Republic of Turkey Ministry of National Defence: Armenian Church Cleaned, Windows Renewed

Date of Release : 09.11.2019

Life in Tell Abyad and Rasulayn is returning to normal once again, after being purged from PKK/YPG terrorists as part of operation Peace Spring.

While maintenance and renewal are being undertaken in all fields to meet the needs of the locals, the Armenian Church in Tel Abyad which the PKK/YPG extensively damaged after using it as a military HQ is being reconditioned from top to bottom. The broken windows have been replaced, and the building has been cleaned.

Republic of Turkey Ministry of National Defence

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...