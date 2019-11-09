Armenia’s permanent population on the decline: statistics

Armenia’s permanent population keeps dropping. According to the latest figures released by the Statistical Committee, the country’s population shrank by 11,700 people over the past year.

Armenia’s population numbered 2,957,5 as of October 2019. The previous statistics released in July of the ongoing year put the total population number at 2,961.6, showing 4,100 drop within three months.

Some 1,893.2 million people live urban communities, while 1,64.3 million live in rural communities. The population stands at 1,083,600 in capital Yerevan. The regions with the largest population are Armavir and Ararat with 263,400 and 256,200 people respectively. Vayots Dzor is the least populated region in Armenia with 48,700 residents.

