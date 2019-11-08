The Independent refers to Turkey-based Armenian periodical, which becomes 112 years old | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. “Jamanak” periodical established 112 years ago, during the era of the Ottoman Empire, by Misak and Sarkis Gochunians continues publishing in Armenian in today’s Turkey. ARMENPRESS reports the Turkish service of the British The Independent talked with Editor-in-Chief of “Jamanak” daily newspaper Ara Gochunian.

Gochunian informed that immediately after the establishment in 1908. “Jamanak” periodical published 15 thousand copies, which was quite a big number for those times. Though currently it prints just 1000 copies, but it also has an electronic version for subscribers.

The Editor -in-Chief of “Jamanak” daily noted that on the occasion of the 112th anniversary of the periodical the minister of interior of Turkey Süleyman Soylu visited the printing house of “Jamanak”, which is the 1st time that a cabinet member visits a printing house of an Armenian periodical.

He noted that during his visit they had the opportunity to discuss the problems of the newspaper, as well as referred to the Armenian community. “This periodical is not only the voice of our Armenian citizens in Turkey, it’s also our voice”, Soylu said during the meeting.

“We are a newspaper that does not try to find controversies between our civil responsibilities and the sensitive issues stemming from our origin”, Gochunian told the Independent.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...