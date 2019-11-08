Over 80 Diaspora-Armenian start-ups express willingness to operate in Armenia | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The deadline for applying for “NerUZH” Youth Startup Program is over. Over 80 startups from different parts of the world – USA, Australia, China, Germany, England, France, Spain, Estonia, Czech Republic, Ireland, South Korea, Russia, Georgia, Egypt, have applied, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs.

Afterwards, the applications will be viewed, interviews will be taken and the winners will be invited to Armenia to participate in a gathering from December 16-20 in the International School of Dilijan, to get acquainted with the opportunities for startups and doing business in Armenia, as well as listen to the best experts of the sphere, cooperate with local partners and to develop their ideas. The winners will receive 15-20 thousand USD grants and a complete support for establishing their business in Armenia.

The project is organized by the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs and the Ministry of High-Tech Industry of Armenia.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

