Charles Aznavour featured in new Asterix series as one of the pirates – Public Radio of Armenia

The late French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour can be recognized as one of the pirates in “Asterix and the Chieftain’s Daughter,” the 38th book in the Asterix series.

Each time the words the pirate speaks in the new series of the French comics evoke the titles of AZnavour’s songs such as La Bohème, For me formidable, Emmenez-moi, Je m’voyais déjà.

“Charles Aznavour died after the screenplay for the album was written; he will never know that he is part of the adventure,” co-author of the book Jean-Yves Ferri said in an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche last month.

