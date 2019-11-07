Poet Jacques Hagopian Passes Away

Western Prelate Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian and the Religious and Executive Councils announced the passing of Jacques Hagopian, faithful servant of our Lord, nation, and culture, preacher of the Living Word, poet, educator, and scholar, who entered eternal rest on Saturday, November 2.

According to his wishes, a private funeral service will be held for family members only. A public viewing will take place on Monday, November 11, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery located at 2400 N. Fair Oaks in Altadena.

The Western Prelacy conveys our deepest condolences to his children, extended family members, and to all faithful servants of our Church and nation.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...