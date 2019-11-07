ANCA asks Washington DC Mayor for assurance there won’t be a next Erdogan attack – Public Radio of Armenia

On the eve of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s return to Washington, Aram Hamparian, Executive Director of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), has penned a letter to Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser.

In the letter ANCA thanks Mayor Bowser for condemning the last Erdogan attack and asks for assurance there won’t be a next attack.

“As Americans of Armenian heritage – proud of our long history of peaceful protests in our nation’s capital – we remain deeply grateful for your principled stand against the violence perpetrated by Turkish President Recep Erdogan’s security detail against peaceful U.S. protesters in Washington, DC on May 16, 2017,” the letter reads.

ANCA then inquires as to whether the District of Columbia has received written assurances from the White House, Department of State, or other relevant federal law enforcement and national security authorities regarding two matters of urgent concern:

1) Has the District of Columbia received written assurances from the White House, Department of State, or other relevant federal law enforcement and national security authorities that the delegation traveling to Washington, DC next week, with Turkish President Recep Erdogan, will not include individuals charged with violent crimes against peaceful U.S. protesters in Sheridan Circle on May 16, 2017?

2) Has the District of Columbia received written assurances from the White House, Department of State, National Park Policy, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Secret Service, or other relevant federal law enforcement and national security authorities that sufficient safeguards have been put in place to ensure that both the First Amendment rights and the physical safety of protesters are protected during President Erdogan’s visit to Washington, DC?

“We look forward to hearing from you on these two points, as we plan our protests at the White House and Sheridan Circle. Please know that your strong leadership for free expression holds great meaning for our community and all those who value our First Amendment,” Aram Hamparyan concludes.

The presidents of Turkey and the United States have confirmed that they will meet in Washington on Nov. 13.

A group of peaceful demonstrators protesting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s official visit to the United States, were attacked by pro-Erdogan groups at the Sheridan Circle near the residence of the Turkish Ambassador to the U.S. during the Turkish President’s previous visit to Washington in May 2017. The attack was condemned by Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...