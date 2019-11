Istanbul-Armenian presents 100-year-old matchbox with Armenian inscription

Armenian member of Turkey’s Republican People’s Party Nurhan Çetinkaya has posted on his social media website page a photo of a 100-year-old matchbox with an inscription in Armenian.

The following is written on the matchbox in Western Armenian: “Saloni hamar entir lutski yev Lutski Stanpol” (Fine matches for salon and Matches of Istanbul).

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...