 İçeriğe geçmek için "Enter"a basın

Former official car of Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople on sale

2019-11-06

The former official car of the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople is on sale on one of the websites for car sales in Turkey.
The seller states on the website that the Cadillac (1991, 4.9 liters) is on sale for 215,000 Turkish lira ($38,000).

News

Yayımlanan kategori: English ve Haberler

Yorumlar kapatıldı.

%d blogcu bunu beğendi: