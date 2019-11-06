Formation of demand towards knowledge the most important condition for progress – Armenian PM | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. The activity of Synopsis Armenia, which today is celebrating its 15th anniversary, is in accordance with the aspirations and activity of the Armenian government, and the government wants to see Armenia as an engineering country, as a country for the operation of mind, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks during the event dedicated to the 15th anniversary of the foundation of Synopsis Armenia after handing over awards to the distinguished students and school-children in the IT sector.

“I congratulate not only the Synopsis Armenia, but also all of us, the Republic of Armenia, because I think that the entry of such companies to Armenia is very important for all of us. Although this company launched its operation in Armenia 15 years ago, but is in accordance with the aspirations and activity of our government. We want to see Armenia as an engineering country, as a country for the operation of the mind and as a technological country”, the PM said.

He highlighted the new working culture, the new way and level of employer-employee relationships brought to Armenia. “A very important process of formation of a sovereign citizen is taking place. And a very important financial-economic base is formed for that when the employee, compared to the old systems, is not dependent on the company and the employer. The employee doesn’t have to sometimes sacrifice his views, political and civilian positions with the alternative of having or not having a job. And I consider the development of the technological sector very important from this perspective. If such a problem emerges in any company, there is a 100% probability that that specialist will find at least a similar job very quickly in a similar company and will definitely not join the list of unemployed people. In this regard the activity of the Synopsis Armenia is very important”, Pashinyan said, adding that this company is one of the leading ones in the aforementioned field.

According to him, the formation of such companies, such specialists led to political changes in Armenia. He said that people really played a leading role in the development of civil society and a new thinking in Armenia.

The PM said the formation of a demand towards knowledge is the most important condition for progress. “The mission to expand the boundaries of possible should become a state, a public mission, a national mission. By expanding the boundaries of the possible we are expanding the borders of our country, that of our opportunities and the vision of the people’s future”, he said.

He remembered the talks of the past when people were thinking what would happen if foreign companies operate in Armenia and engage the youth in their activities. “I cannot accept the behavior when an attempt is made to oppose the knowledge, skills, development to the national identity”, he said, expressing confidence that in Armenia the mind has won, and its victory is irreversible.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...