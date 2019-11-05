Turkey should come to terms with its history and be held accountable – Greek President | ARMENPRESS Armenian News Agency

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. President of Greece Procopios Pavlopolos, who is in Armenia on an official visit, addressed a message to Turkey during a press conference in Yerevan.

Touching upon the Armenian Genocide and the Genocide of Pontic Greeks, the President said Turkey should come to terms with its history and should be held accountable.

“We remember the Genocide of Armenians, we remember the Genocide of Pontic Greeks. We are happy that recently the US House of Representatives expanded the circle of those that recognized the Genocide. In 1996 we recognized the Armenian Genocide at the parliamentary level, declared April 24 as Armenian Genocide remembrance day and in 2014 criminalized the denial of the Armenian Genocide. I want to thank the Armenian Parliament for unanimously recognizing the Genocide of Pontic Greeks. From here we want to send a message to Turkey. It should come to terms with its history, be held accountable and apologize”, the Greek President said.

President of Greece Procopios Pavlopolos together with spouse Vlassia Pavlopoulou arrived in Armenia on an official visit on November 5 at the invitation of President Sarkissian.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

