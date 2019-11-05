Sen. Menendez: Armenian Genocide Resolution will pass if brought to Senate floor – Public Radio of Armenia

Senator Bob Menendez predicts a powerful bipartisan majority will resoundingly pass the Armenian Genocide Resolution if they are allowed an up-or-down vote on the Senate floor.

“As momentum builds following the passage of the Armenian Genocide Resolution in the House of representatives, Turkey and its lobbyists are working overtime to block it in Senate. Because they know if this Resolution were to come to the floor, it would pass resoundingly and send a clarion message that recognizes the truth,” Sen Menendez said from the Senate floor.

“The Armenian Genocide happened. It was a monstrous act. And those who deny it are complicit in a terrible lie,” he continued.

“Genocide is genocide. The Senate should not bow to this pressure. It cannot bow to this pressure. Let’s pass this Resolution today,” Menendez stated.

In April 2019 Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Democrat Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and former presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) introduced Armenian Genocide legislation reaffirming proper U.S. recognition and remembrance of this crime and rejecting U.S. complicity in its denial.

