Gala Banquet to Honor Jack Medzorian

The Knights and Daughters of Vartan in Boston are inviting the public to join them on Sunday, November 17th in honoring Jack Medzorian for a lifetime of service to Armenians, both here in the United States and especially in Armenia itself. Ararat Lodge Number 1 and Arpie Otyag Number 9 will host the event which will be held in Keljik Hall at the Saint James Cultural Center beginning at 5pm. The gala celebration will include dinner followed by a program of anecdotes, entertainment and tributes from Armenia.

The party will come just two days after Mr. Medzorian celebrates his 93rd birthday. As a Knight of Vartan, Jack Medzorian has served in numerous positions including twice as Lodge Commander or Sbarabed. He and his wife Eva have together made nearly 100 trips to Armenia since 1972, many of which have been for humanitarian purposes in which they delivered medical equipment, educational supplies and funding to rural areas where such resources were and are badly needed.

He is also a co-founder with his wife Eva of the Cambridge-Yerevan Sister City Association (CYSCA) and has been instrumental in bringing Armenian students to America to both visit and study. Jack Medzorian has also served The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) where he serves on the Board of Directors, The Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU), The Counsel of Armenian Executives and the Armenian American Veterans of Greater Boston, formerly the Cpl. Paul Mesrobian AMVETS Post 41 of which he is a founding member. He is also a former superintendent of the Saint James Armenian Church Sunday School. He and his wife Eva have four children. Their son David is a member of Ararat Lodge, and their daughter Ruth is a member of Arpie Otyag.

All friends are invited to come and join in the festivities on November 17. Tickets may be purchased by going to https://squareup.com/store/knights-of-vartan-ararat or by calling (781) 820-4860.

