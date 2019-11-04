“Armenian Universe” carpet sells for $30,000 at US auction – Public Radio of Armenia

“Armenian Universe” carpet has been sold out for $30,000 at an auction in the United States, Chief of Staff of the Yerevan State Medical University Shushan Danielyan informs in a Facebook post.

The auction and a gala dinner were held in Glendale on Sunday. All proceeds will go to the construction of the Heroes’ Cafe and a training center at the Soldiers’ House.

Last week Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Mrs. Anna Hakobyan joined the wounded Armenian soldiers’ campaign to create the “Armenian Universe” carpet.

On the initiative of the Defender of Homeland rehabilitation center, the Soldier’s House heroes created a beautiful Armenian carpet, called “Armenian Universe.” Tigran Mansuryan, Jivan Gasparyan, Armenian jazz legend Malkhas, Aurora Prize laureate Tom Catena and others also joined the initiative.

After the auction, a carpet weaving center will be operational at the Defender of Homeland rehabilitation center with the support of Megerian Carpet. Masters will continue to teach carpet weaving to soldiers under treatment, some of whom will train their hands, others will be able to master the craft and start making money.

