Armenian chapel in Akhalkalak desecrated – Public Radio of Armenia

The Armenian Vank or Chgnavor chapel in Akhalkalak has been desecrated for the second time this year, Jnews reports.

The attackers routed everything inside the chapel, cut the images of saints and scattered them around.

A criminal case has been initiated at Akhalkalaki Police Department under Article 257.1 of the Georgian Criminal Code, which envisages that damage to or destruction of historic, cultural or natural monuments or object or document bearing historical or cultural value shall be punishable by fine or by imprisonment for up to four years.

The chapel was first attacked in April this year. On May 16, 2018 the holy site was named a cultural heritage site.

