MMA FIGHTER KATHLEEN CHUKAGYAN’S VICTORY

American-Armenian fighter Kathleen Chukagyan defeated Jennifer Maia (17-6) by unanimous decision at UFC244 in New York. Now She is waiting for her championship fight with Valentina Shevchenko.

This is the 6th time that Chukagyan wins in UFC. And in MMA her overall stat is 13-2. Kathleen remains the number one champion in the UFC rankings.

We are waiting for your victory. Kathleen!

But the right to be called the best fighter will give her the expected victory over champion Valentina Shevchenko.

