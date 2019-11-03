Armenian model participates in Mercedes Benz Fashion Week 2019 in Tbilisi – Public Radio of Armenia

Armenian model Armine Harutyunyan participated in Mercedes Benz Fashion Week 2019 in Tbilisi. She modeled Dalood, a Georgian brand “for girls not interested in showy street style kitsch.”

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Tbilisi is Georgia’s premier fashion event offering an international platform for designers from the region to seamlessly connect with media and buyers.

The Mercedes-Benz fashion is committed to building a bridge between designers, artists, photographers, fashion and art experts, journalists, fashion and art personalities from around the world.

Armine Harutyunyan came to fame after she was invited to model Gucci at Milan Fashion Week in September.

