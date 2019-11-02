Diaspora ‘disappointed’ with Armenian authorities’ ‘populist statements’ – Lebanese-Armenian politician

Populist statements are not the right tactics for stepping up repatriation, a Lebanese-Armenian politician said Friday, expressing the Diaspora’s deep discontent with the Armenian authorities.

In an interview with Tert.am, Melik Gavagavorian a member of the ARF-D Central Committee of Lebanon, said the Armenian authorities’ promise ahead of the snap parliamentary elections last year have left the Diaspora communities largely disappointed.

″The authorities spoke too much about repatriation ahead of the 2018 snap parliament polls. They spoke about stepping up the Diaspora-Armenia relations, but what they did as a matter of fact was closing the Ministry of Diaspora. Hence, popolist statements are not the right [policy choice] when it comes to repatriation. The Diaspora was very enthusiastic in the initial period of the government change, but today, it is disappointed indeed,″ he noted.

″The policies pursued by the Armenian authorities – the politically motivated arrests – are not conducive to foreign investments and economic development,″ the politician said, adding that the authorities’ current actions produce a cold shower effect.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...