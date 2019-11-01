Tulsi Gabbard: Turkey, which denies genocide, has no fear of committing it again – Public Radio of Armenia

Tulsi Gabbard: Turkey, which denies genocide, has no fear of committing it again

Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has called on the U.S. Senate and President Donald Trump to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.

“The denial of the Armenian Genocide has had contemporary consequences. Turkey, which denies genocide, has no fear of committing it again,” she said.

“I have long called on our government to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide. The House has spoken with a clear voice, breaking the silence, recognizing the Armenian Genocide. And we call on the Senate and President Trump to do the same,” she stated.

Siranush Ghazanchyan

