Candy sculpture with colors of Armenian flag placed on Avenue George V of Paris

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 31, ARMENPRESS. The sculpture of a candy with the colors of the Armenian flag has been placed on the Avenue George V of Paris for a month, diplomat of the Armenian Embassy in France Hayk Khemchyan said on Facebook, posting a respective photo.

“Laurence Jenkell’s works adorn the famous Avenue George V of Paris. They will be displayed on the Avenue until November 14”, Khemchyan said. The author of the sculpture called it ‘Candy: The Armenian Flag’.

50 works are presented on the Avenue. It’s an open-air exhibition aimed at becoming a symbol of the new page of the Paris culture.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/993703/

