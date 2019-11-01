Armenian Assembly Presses for Passage of Armenian Genocide Resolution in the Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Following the historic and overwhelming bipartisan vote in favor of H.Res. 296 in the House of Representatives, the Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) presses for passage of the stand-alone Senate resolution on the Armenian Genocide, S.Res.150.

“Given the ongoing reality and dangers of genocide and ethnic cleansing – whether the Kurds, the Rohingya, or the Armenians of Artsakh – we strongly support passage of the Senate Genocide Resolution and welcome the increasing calls by numerous Senators to adopt it,” stated the Assembly Executive Director Bryan Ardouny.

S.Res.150 expresses the sense of the Senate that it is the policy of the United States to commemorate the Armenian Genocide through official recognition and remembrance.

At a news conference this week, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) called for the Senate to take up the Armenian Genocide resolution and said “On Armenian Genocide, I’ve been a believer of this for a long time. Turks don’t like to hear it because the truth hurts. And if we don’t stand up to one genocide, we won’t stand up to any.”

Introduced this April by Senators Bob Menendez (D-NJ) and Ted Cruz (R-TX), S.Res.150 expresses “the sense of the Senate that it is the policy of the United States to commemorate the Armenian Genocide through official recognition and remembrance.” Along with Senators Menendez and Cruz, the bill is supported by Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ), Benjamin Cardin (D-MD), John Cornyn (R-TX), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Cory Gardner (R-CO), Kamala Harris (D-CA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Edward Markey (D-MA), Gary Peters (D-MI), Jack Reed (R-RI), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Bernard Sanders (I-VT), Charles Schumer (D-NY), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Tom Udall (D-MN), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and Ron Wyden (D-OR).

Earlier this week, Senator Ted Cruz tweeted before the House vote. “I call on my Senate colleagues to expeditiously consider and pass a resolution I introduced with @SenatorMenendez to officially recognize the #ArmenianGenocide & reject all forms of its denial.”

After the House adopted H.Res.296, Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) said “America must stop denying the truth that what happened in Armenia was a genocide. I hope the House passes this resolution to formally recognize the Armenian Genocide and the Senate quickly does the same. Congress must speak with one voice and unequivocally condemn this horror.”

“I join the Armenian American community in MA and the rest of the Armenian diaspora in celebrating the House passage of a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide. I cosponsored S.Res.150 to recognize this tragedy. The Senate should pass it now,” Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) remarked.

Former Senator Joe Biden (D-DE) welcomed passage in the House stating that “By acknowledging this genocide we honor the memory of its victims and vow: never again.”

“Last night’s overwhelming vote in the House of Representatives—405 to 11—to recognize the genocide of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire is long overdue. It’s time for the Senate to do the same. Acknowledging history is the first step towards not repeating it,” Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) stated.

H.Res. 296 specifically states that it is the sense of the House of Representatives that it is the policy of the United States to:

commemorate the Armenian Genocide through official recognition and remembrance; reject efforts to enlist, engage, other otherwise associate with denial of the Armenian Genocide or any other genocide; and encourage education and public understanding of the facts of the Armenian Genocide, including the United States role in the humanitarian relief effort, and the relevane of the Armenian Genocide to modern-day crimes against humanity.

“This week’s historic vote in the House officially reaffirms and makes abundantly clear the U.S. record on the Armenian Genocide,” stated Assembly Executive Director Bryan Ardouny. “Passage of H.Res. 296 by the House of Representatives reflects the best of America. It honors a proud chapter in U.S. history of humanitarian intervention, officially commemorates the Armenian Genocide, rejects genocide denial, and encourages education to help prevent future genocides,” Ardouny continued.

The Armenian Assembly of America has worked vigorously since the 1970s to combat the dangers of genocide denial and fully supports affirmation of the U.S. record on the Armenian Genocide in both the House and the Senate.

Established in 1972, the Armenian Assembly of America is the largest Washington-based nationwide organization promoting public understanding and awareness of Armenian issues. The Assembly is a non-partisan, 501(c)(3) tax-exempt membership organization.

For additional information on the Armenian Genocide and to read past resolutions, proclamations, and official statements from around the world, visit www.armenian-genocide.org

