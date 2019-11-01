Armenia PM: I consider mission is to bring about real change that will serve people, state, church (PHOTO)

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin and met with participants of the Supreme Spiritual Synod and the annual bishopric class. Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians, thanked the Prime Minister for visiting the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, meeting with members of the Supreme Spiritual Synod and presented the agenda of the issues under discussion.

Addressing those present, PM Pashinyan said, in particular: “Discussions about state-church relations are very important, especially in the new situation and new conditions that we have in the Republic of Armenia today.

We, with the public, with the church, with the citizens, and with the political forces must be ready for direct, open, frank conversation, and for those conversations.

As of spring 2018, we had no sector where we had no crisis. I’m not going to say that in the past year and a half these crises have been resolved, but one crisis has definitely been resolved; the crisis of confidence has definitely been resolved. This is a good basis for us to continue on our way and resolve all other crises, and to resolve them through constructiveness, mutual respect, open, frank, direct dialogue and discussion.”

Pashinyan added that he considers his mission to be bringing bring about real change that will serve the people, the state, and the church

During the meeting, a number of issues related to church-state relations, challenges facing our state and people, existing problems and opportunities for their solution, preservation of historical-cultural heritage, as well as issues of public interest were discussed.

