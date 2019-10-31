Russian, Armenian premiers discuss economic ties in phone call

MOSCOW, October 31./TASS/. The prime ministers of Russia and Armenia, Dmitry Medvedev and Nikol Pashinyan, discussed in a phone conversation on Thursday key issues of bilateral economic cooperation, the press service of the Russian government reports.

“In the furtherance of a conversation on October 25, 2019, on the sidelines of a session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Moscow, Medvedev and Pashinyan discussed pressing issues of Russian-Armenian trade and economic cooperation,” the press service said.

At the October 25 meeting, Dmitry Medvedev noted that relations between the countries were developing successfully in general, “which does not mean that there is nothing to improve, there are certain issues that must be discussed”.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...