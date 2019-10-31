Komitas Chamber Music House to host a concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Anna Ambakumyan

On November 1, a concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of pianist Anna Ambakumyan will take place at Komitas Chamber Music House in Yerevan. The concert will feature National Chamber Orchestra of Armenia (Artistic director and principal conductor Vahan Mardirrosian) led by conductor Harutyun Arzumanyan as well as soloists Gayane Margaryan, Hasmik Antonyan, Armine Soghomonyan. The concert programme includes works by Bach and Brahms.

To note, Anna Ambakumyan was born on October 18, 1919 in Yerevan. In 1945, she graduated from the Moscow Conservatory and worked at Yerevan State Conservatory from 1948. She has performed solo concerts and with the symphonic orchestra. In 1973 she was awarded Honored Art figure title of ASSR. Her repertoire included works of Komitas, Aram Khachaturian, Arno Babajanyan as well as Russian and European composers.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...