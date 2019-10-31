Jewish Groups Praise House of Representatives for Recognizing Armenian Genocide

AARON BANDLER

Various Jewish groups praised the House of Representatives for passing a resolution on Oct. 29 recognizing the Armenian genocide.

The resolution, which passed with 405 votes in favor, 11 against and three abstaining, states “that it is the policy of the United States to commemorate the Armenian Genocide through official recognition and remembrance; reject efforts to enlist, engage, or otherwise associate the United States Government with denial of the Armenian Genocide or any other genocide; and encourage education and public understanding of the facts of the Armenian Genocide, including the United States role in the humanitarian relief effort, and the relevance of the Armenian Genocide to modern-day crimes against humanity.”

Wow.



The roll call vote for the historic #ArmenianGenocide resolution was 405 Yeas, 11 Nays, 3 Present, 13 Not Voting.



This chapter of history is a documented fact.



Ilhan Omar voted "Present" 😳🤦‍♂️ — Siamak Kordestani (@SiaKordestani) October 29, 2019

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) praised the House of Representatives in a tweet.

“Thank you to the House of Representatives for passing a bipartisan resolution stating that the U.S. officially recognizes the Armenian Genocide and encouraging education about it,” the ADL wrote. “We hope to see action soon on the Senate companion measure as well.”

Thank you to the House of Representatives for passing a bipartisan resolution stating that the U.S. officially recognizes the Armenian Genocide and encouraging education about it. We hope to see action soon on the Senate companion measure as well. https://t.co/PRMnA7hBuu — ADL (@ADL) October 29, 2019

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) similarly tweeted, “The Turkish government refuses to even acknowledge it, but today the U.S. House of Representatives passed a historic resolution to officially recognize the #ArmenianGenocide. We stand with Armenians the world over in this important struggle.”

The Turkish government refuses to even acknowledge it, but today the U.S. House of Representatives passed a historic resolution to officially recognize the #ArmenianGenocide.

We stand with Armenians the world over in this important struggle. https://t.co/M4h9QiZpaH — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) October 30, 2019

The Progressive Zionists of California wrote in a Facebook post that the resolution’s passage was “truly surreal.”

One of the House members to vote present was Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). She explained in a statement to CNN, “Accountability and recognition of genocide should not be used as a cudgel in a political fight. It should be done based on academic consensus outside the push and pull of geopolitics. A true acknowledgment of historical crimes against humanity must include both the heinous genocides of the 20th century, along with earlier mass slaughters like the transatlantic slave trade and Native American genocide.”

Omar's office has sent this statement to CNN explaining her present vote: pic.twitter.com/Gpj198jx0p — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) October 29, 2019

