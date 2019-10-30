US House adopts resolution recognizing Armenian Genocide

The US House of Representatives adopted a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide during the Tuesday’s vote.

A total of 405 congressmen supported the resolution, 11 legislators spoke out against.

“BREAKING NEWS: The U.S House of Representatives votes to pass #HRES296 – Affirming the United States Record on the #ArmenianGenocide. This is a historic day for our community!” ANCA Western Union tweeted.

The Armenian Genocide Resolution (H.Res.296), introduced in April, 2019, by Representatives Adam Schiff and Gus Bilirakis, is a bipartisan measure which locks in permanent US recognition and commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, ends U.S. complicity in Turkey’s denial, and promotes public education regarding the crime as a genocide prevention tool.

Senators Robert Menendez (D-NJ) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) have spearheaded the Senate version of the resolution (S.Res.150).

Over 120 US Representatives and more than 18 Senators are cosponsors of the measures.

