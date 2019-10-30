Turkish parliament will respond to US House vote on Armenian Genocide, says Erdogan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s parliament will respond to the U.S. House of Representatives resolutions on recognizing the Ottoman-era mass killings of Armenians as genocide and calling for sanctions against Ankara regarding its offensive in Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced.

Erdogan said Turkey does not recognize the US House resolution on recognizing the Armenian Genocide. He said the resolution has no value to Turkey, Reuters reported.

On October 29 the US House of Representatives adopted the Armenian Genocide Resolution (H.Res.296) by a vote of 405 to 11 with 3 voting present.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/993516/

