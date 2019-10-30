Turkey lashes out at US after vote on Armenian Genocide – Public Radio of Armenia

Turkey lashes out at US after vote on Armenian Genocide

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has slammed a move by the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday to vote in favor of a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide, saying the decision was “null and void.”

In a tweet, Cavusoglu said Turkey had thwarted a “big game” with its offensive into northeastern Syria and that the move by the House was aimed at taking revenge for the operation.

“Those whose projects were frustrated turn to antiquated resolutions. Circles believing that they will take revenge this way are mistaken. This shameful decision of those exploiting history in politics is null&void for our Government and people,” Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

Ruined big game

w/#OperationPeaceSpring. Those whose projects were frustrated turn to antiquated resolutions.Circles believing that they will take revenge this way are mistaken.This shameful decision of those exploiting history in politics is null&void for our Government&people. — Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) October 29, 2019

The US House of Representatives voted 405 to 11 today to adopt a resolution (H. Res. 296) affirming the United States record on the Armenian Genocide.

The resolution establishes a proactive policy of recognizing Armenian genocide and challenge Turkey’s denials of the crime.

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...