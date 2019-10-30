Respect: Alexis Ohanian about Armenian Genocide Resolution Adopted by US House of Representatives

Co-founder of “Reddit” and “Initialized Capital” venture company Alexis Oahnian commented on the adoption of the resolution by the US House of Representatives recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

As ”Armenpress” reports, Ohanian shared the statement of US Congressman Adam Schiff on Twitter where the Congressman says he has fought 19 years to make the adoption of the resolution possible. “Respect”, Alexis Ohanian said in response to Adam Schiff’s statement.

