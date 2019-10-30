Paylan: Only Turkish parliament can heal Armenians’ wounds

PanARMENIAN.Net – Garo Paylan, a Turkish-Armenian lawmaker from the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), has weighed in on the Armenian Genocide recognition by the United States House of Representatives.

The bill was approved with a vote of 405 yeas against 11 nays, three abstentions on Tuesday, October 29.

Paylan argues that only the Turkish parliament can heal the wounds of Armenians.

“The U.S. House of Representatives followed the lead of dozens of parliaments and recognized the Armenian Genocide,” the lawmaker said in a Facebook post.

“Our pain has landed on the agenda of other parliaments as our country (Turkey – Ed.) has been denying it for more than 105 years.

“Only the Turkish parliament of which I am a member can heal the Armenians’ wounds.”

Introduced by Rep. Adam Schiff, the resolution states that it is U.S. policy to (1) commemorate the Armenian Genocide, the killing of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire from 1915 to 1923; (2) reject efforts to associate the U.S. government with efforts to deny the existence of the Armenian Genocide or any genocide; and (3) encourage education and public understanding about the Armenian Genocide.

Mississippi remains as the last U.S. state to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide, the other 49 having already done so.

April 24, 1915 is the day when a group of Armenian intellectuals was rounded up and assassinated in Constantinople by the Ottoman government. On April 24, Armenians worldwide commemorated the 104th anniversary of the Genocide which continued until 1923. Some three dozen countries, hundreds of local government bodies and international organizations have so far recognized the killings of 1.5 million Armenians as Genocide. Turkey denies to this day.

http://www.panarmenian.net/eng/news/274533/

